SOURCE: Former Gamecock BJ McKie expected to join Wake Forest staff

A source told ABC Columbia Thursday afternoon that former Gamecock BJ McKie will join Steve Forbes’ staff at Wake Forest.

According to ESPN, Forbes is expected to be named the head coach of the Demon Deacons, a deal agreed on Thursday.

McKie has served an assistant for Forbes at East Tennessee State since 2017, and most recently helped the Bucs to a 30-win season and tje 2020 SoCon Tournament Championship.

Forbes who replaces Danny Manning, has been one of the most successful mid-major coaches in the country the past several years. He has won 130 games in five seasons at East Tennessee State and two Southern Conference regular-season titles.

The move is the biggest for McKie in his coaching career so far. McKie coached at Charleston Southern from 2011-2017 before joining the ETSU staff.

He graduated from Irmo High School and played for the Gamecocks from 1996-1999.