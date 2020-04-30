Suspect shot, killed by armed homeowner

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)–In January, deputies with the Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office say three men forced their way into a home on Bass St. in Holly Hill.

Investigators say the suspects sprayed a woman in the home with pepper spray and struck a 62 year old man with a handgun.

At some point, deputies say shots were fired and one of the suspects was shot in the head. He later died.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says people need to think twice before entering a home that’s not theirs, “Many home owners in this county and across the country are armed. These individuals on this occasion found one of those home owners.”

Investigators say Marquinn Boyd, 27, has been charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree assault and battery and one count of possession of a weapon during a crime.

Deputies are searching for 26-year-old Melvin Haynes of Summerville in connection with the incident.