Fort Jackson extends closure of post schools

Fort Jackson, SC (WOLO) — Fort Jackson announces plans to extend their closure of post schools on the military installation. Commanding Brigadier General Milford Beagle, Jr. says instead they will continue using distance learning for the rest of the 2019/2020 school year.

Commanding General Beagle says this was not an easy decision to make since he acknowledges how important it easy for some students to attend in person classes, but say they wanted to ensure the safety of their families, soldiers, and teammates on post.

The decision was made in coordination with DoDEA Southeast District partners and in line with Governor Henry McMaster’s statewide order to keep South Carolina schools closed through the remainder of the school year. Beagle says he has no question that students will be able to continue getting a top of line education as they continue using digital technology.

The DoDEA Southeast District says they recently conducted a survey of parents who mostly said that they were happy with the amount of independent work students were doing and the amount of time students spent on the computer doing live and virtual instructional learning was ‘just right’. Some parents did express some concern over the amount of time students were on the internet. As a result, Beagle says the District has established a set of guidelines for screen time.