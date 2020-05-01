Resilient Midlands task force discusses moving forward

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– As the state works to reopen– Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is working on a plan to reopen the city.

Friday the City of Columbia held a virtual conference meeting of the Resilient Midlands Economic Recovery task force.

The group includes local business owners as well as city and county officials.

They discussed ideas on the logistics and timetable to ease social distancing and reopen businesses.

The task force will continue to hold meeting as Columbia works to reopen.