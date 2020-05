State parks are now reopened with safety guidelines

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– State parks in South Carolina reopened Friday.

But the re-openings come with certain guidelines.

Visitors are asked to maintain social distance from others.

The parks will shut gates regularly to limit visitor capacity and visitors should limit groups to less than three.

Picnic shelters and community buildings, will remain closed.

SC state parks staff is also encouraging visitors to purchase admission tickets online.