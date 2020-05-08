Delivery drivers hailed ‘Angels of Kindness’

During the pandemic, and many inside some of the only people they see are making a difference

(ABC News) — During the global pandemic, many people have been inside of their homes for months and in many cases don’t have any interaction with anyone, except for the people who make deliveries to their homes.

For some their visits help bring just a little bit of normalcy back to their lives, and sometimes the delivery drivers go above and beyond to not only drop off their orders, but also brighten their day.

David Muir has the story of a few drivers who make it their mission to deliver smiles wherever they go.