No one hurt after vacant house fire on Rockhaven Drive

(Courtesy: CFD/Twitter) House fire on Rockhaven Dr.

(Courtesy: CFD/Twitter) No one hurt after house fire on Rockhaven Dr.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says no one is hurt after a vacant home caught fire on Thursday.

Officials say the fire happened before 2 a.m. at a home on Rockhaven Drive near Hard Scrabble Road.

The Richland County Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.