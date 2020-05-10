Man on death row in bikini top killing to get new sentence

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A judge has ordered a new sentencing hearing for a man on South Carolina’s death row for strangling a Clemson University student with her bikini top 14 years ago.

The Greenville News reports a lower court judge ruled that Jerry Buck Inman should have been sentenced by a jury instead of by a judge when the death sentence for killing and raping 20-year-old Tiffany Souers was handed down in 2009.

The state Attorney General’s Office can appeal the decision to the South Carolina Supreme Court. If a jury sentences Inman again, they will decide between death and life without parole.