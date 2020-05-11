A.G. Alan Wilson demands answers on coronavirus origin

South Carolina's Attorney General joins more than a dozen other A.G's to get answers to where coronavirus came from

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — State Attorney General Alan Wilson wants Washington to get to the bottom of the origins of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Wilson along with 17 other Attorney General’s penned a letter to Congress asking for an investigation into China’s role in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Wilson alleges that the Chinese government and the World Health Organization intentionally mislead the world concerning the virus and its origins over the past six months.

The Chinese government and the World Health Organization have denied these claims.