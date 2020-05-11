Attempted murder suspect arrested after car full of teenagers shot at

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting at a car that had several teenagers inside.

Dameion Bowman, 21, faces three charges of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Bowman was taken into custody on Friday after he was identified in an April 30 shooting incident in which a man said he and his teen siblings were shot at.

It happened just before midnight on Cannon Bridge Road when Bowman approached the victim and his teen siblings.

After a brief conversation, Bowman began firing a handgun, according to OCSO. The victim then sped off.

No one was injured in the victim’s vehicle. However, there were bullet holes discovered on the passenger’s side, according to OCSO.

During a court hearing Monday, bond was set on Bowman at $100,000.