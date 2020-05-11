Man turns himself in for fatal shooting on Boulevard Road in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police say a man has turned himself in for a fatal shooting last week.

Authorities say Rashad Harvin, 29, is charged with murder for the death of Michael Wilson, 48.

According to police, the incident happened at the A&P Coastal Mart on Boulevard Road on May 8.

Investigators say Harvin approached Wilson at the parking lot and both of them fired shots at each other.

Officials say Wilson later died at a hospital.

Harvin is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.