Teaching assistant accused of giving pill to 6-year old

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say a teaching assistant at Windsor Elementary School is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

Investigators say, Anna Howard, 35, gave the 6 year old victim an unknown pill while at school.

According to deputies the child’s mother says he is not on any medication.

Authorities say Howard denied the claims but the investigation revealed that she was prescribed amphetamines and the child tested positive for the same drug.