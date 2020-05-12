SC ranked 9th most coronavirus vulnerable state

Wallethub releases data from a new study that ranks states with the highest coronavirus vulnerable population

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As South Carolina continues its reopening process, according to one survey, the Palmetto state is among the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

According to the website Wallethub.com , South Carolina is the ninth most vulnerable state in the country to the coronavirus outbreak.

The survey was based on factors like the percentage of population over 65, the number of homeless people, and those receiving unemployment benefits.