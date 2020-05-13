13 additional free mobile, pop-up testing sites available

DHEC increases free pop up and moblie test clinics around the Palmetto state

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) continues its mission to ramp up testing across the state, the health department is holding 13 free COVID-19 mobile testing and pop up clinics.

State Health officials say they plan to test 2% of the state’s population, or 110,000 South Carolinians by the end of the month. Officials say this is a part of their ongoing effort to continue expanding access to free testing in rural and areas with a high volume of residents that may not otherwise have medical care. DHEC says these sites will also allow them to bring the necessary medical care to communities in need, and help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)

The latest mobile testing scheduled for this week (May 11- May 15) include:

Charleston

May 11, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., St James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Secessionville Rd, Charleston, SC 29412

May 12, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29455

May 13, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., St James AME Church, 5305 Maybank Hwy, Wadmalaw Island, SC 29487

May 14, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Azalea Drive Church of Christ, 3950 Azalea Dr, Charleston, SC 29405

May 15, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Life Center Cathedral, 7190 Cross County Rd, Charleston, SC 29418

Richland

May 15, 10 a.m-4p.m, State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Dr, Columbia, SC 29201

May 16, 10 a.m-4p.m, State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Dr, Columbia, SC 29201

May 18, 10 a.m-4p.m, State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Dr, Columbia, SC 29201

May 22, 10 a.m-4p.m, State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Dr, Columbia, SC 29201

May23, 10 a.m-4p.m, State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Dr, Columbia, SC 29201

May 29, 10 a.m-4p.m, State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Dr, Columbia, SC 29201

You can also click here on the DHEC Testing Site Tracker to locate a location closest to you.