Columbia’s Mast General location to re-open May 28th

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Mast General Store announced Wednesday it plans to re-open its stores in phases later this month.

According to a press release the retailer’s Columbia location will once again be open for shoppers on May 28th.

“The safety and well-being of both our customers and our employees are at the foundation of our plans,” said Lisa Cooper, president of the family of stores. “We are re-opening in a slow, thoughtful, and measured way to create an atmosphere that is welcoming and safe.”

Mast General Store is located at 1601 Main St. in Columbia.