COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Authorities hope to identify a man seen on camera during a road rage incident in Richland County this week.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says it happened May 13th, around 1:40 p.m., on Garners Ferry Road near Lower Richland High School.

In the video you see a black truck with an unknown tag stopped in front of a SEFA Group work truck. The driver of the black truck gets out of his vehicle, pulls out a pipe and starts swinging on the SEFA truck. The suspect damaged the driver and passenger side mirrors. The incident was caught on the work truck dash cam video.

Anyone who can identify the man or has with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC