Two men are behind bars after motel search uncovers drugs, weapons

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two men after a motel drug bust uncovers various illegal narcotics and weapons.

After an investigation, deputies were able to get a search warrant for a room at the Super 8 Motel located at 5321 Forest Drive.

Once inside the room, authorities say they found a stolen gun and a multitude of drugs including crack, ice, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana.

As a result of the discovery, authorities say they took 30 year old Cotey Haynes and 37 year old Marcus Payne into custody.

Haynes has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. While Payne is charged with possession with intent to distribute crack, Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, Resisting Arrest and Obstruction of Justice.