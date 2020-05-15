CFD crews battle house fire

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia firefighters responded to a house fire Friday afternoon.

Firefighters say just after 1pm they responded to a home on Spring Point Dr. in the Wood Lake subdivision.

Officials say the fire began in the attic and spread through the roof.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

