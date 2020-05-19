Lexington Two announces Memorial Day weekend meal changes

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Schools may be closed through the end of the school year, but the kitchen remains open. While Lexington Two makes sure every student has access to breakfast, and lunch seven days a week, as we approach Memorial Day weekend there will be a bit of a change in distribution.

The district has been making food deliveries by bus to four different sites during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Lexington administrators want those who are in need of the nutritious meals to keep in mind that there will be no school site distribution or bus delivery on Memorial Day, Monday May 25. Instead, Friday, May 22 meals for that day, Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be distributed at the same time.

Regular meal distribution will resume on Tuesday, May 26.

If you are interested in participating in the food delivery program remember that the student must be present, and have their student ID as proof in order to be eligible to receive meals.

Site Times/Locations:

Monday – Friday (11a.m.- 1p.m.)

Airport High: 1315 Boston Ave.

Cayce Elementary: 515 Bulldog Blvd.

Riverbank Elementary: 160 Cougar Drive

Pine Ridge Middle: 735 Pine Ridge Drive

For bus delivery locations visit the website here: www.lex2.org.