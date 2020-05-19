RCSD searches for man accused of fraud

Richland, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify a man they say is wanted in connection with credit card fraud.

According to RCSD, they were alerted to case of fraud after a man reported that someone had opened a Sam’S Club credit card in his name. The man seen in the image above is accused of using that credit card on two separate occasions racking up a total of nearly $4 thousand dollars. Officials say the first incident took place when the card was opened April 20, where the unidentified man is accused of charging $1900 dollars worth of items at a Sam’s Club on Fashion Drive.

Deputies say the same man allegedly used the same credit card two days later on April 22, where he is accused of buying more items where another $1900 dollars was charged on the card.

RCSD says they were able to obtain these images from surveillance video captured as the man was leaving the store, and was later seen driving off in a black SUV.

RCSD is asking anyone who recognizes this man to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.