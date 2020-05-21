Fort Jackson says it has more COVID 19 recoveries than active cases

Ft. Jackson, S.C. (WOLO)– They’re turning the corner in the fight against COVID-19 at Fort Jackson.

According to a base spokesperson, Fort Jackson has more people that have recovered from the virus than those still coping with it.

In addition, the base says the first two soldiers diagnosed on base graduated from basic training on may 14th.

Recently the base began testing every recruit before they begin basic combat training

In a statement provided by the base Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr said, “The screening and health protection procedures put in place early at Fort Jackson helped protect the trainees and all the workforce,We had early adoption of abiding by stringent protocols designed to prevent, detect and contain

COVID-19 outbreaks.”