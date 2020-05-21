Funeral held for the unclaimed in Richland Co.

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– A somber occasion Thursday morning in Richland Co.

Coroner Gary Watts held a funeral for 24 unclaimed people.

The burial took place at the Richland County Cemetery which is the final resting place for those who are unclaimed or whose families cannot afford a burial.

Coroner Watts says the cemetery, located on Old Clemson Rd., is a place of respect and is a comfort to the family to know that their loved ones are being put to rest in a dignified manner.