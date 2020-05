RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — Since Richland One will be closed on Monday, May 25 to observe Memorial Day, meals (for the week of May 25) will be distributed to families on Friday, May 22.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The meal program will resume its regular Monday pickup schedule on June 1.

More information about the district’s meal program, including distribution sites, is available at www.richlandone.org.