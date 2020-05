Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say they responded to Fern Ave. shortly after 9pm Saturday following a ShotSpotter Alert.

ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system that conveys the location of an incident using microphones calibrated to locate those frequencies.

Investigators say Delrico Edmonds, 29, shot and killed Jamie Wooden, 38 following an earlier dispute.

Police say Edmonds was arrested around 11pm Sunday at a home in Lexington.