Deputies investigate shooting at restaurant

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a Two Notch Rd. restaurant Tuesday morning.

Investigators say they responded to Hooters on Two Notch around 11:40am Tuesday morning to find a man shot in the upper body.

Deputies say he was rushed to the hospital.

According to investigators a car was seen fleeing the scene but they do not have a description.

If you have any information about this incident call the Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.