Richland Library invites you to join a virtual dance party

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –The Richland Library is giving you a chance to boogie your blues away during Evening Arts: Martha Brim’s Dance Party.

The Library says Martha Brim is Richland Library’s current Artist-in-Residence choreographer who will host the backyard performance. You’ll be able to enjoy the sights, the sounds, and show off some your own fancy footwork.

The group ‘Fingerprints’ will provide the music for the event from their new album ‘Planet 21’ that Richland Library describes as ‘a chill vibe’ that will help you dance your way right into the weekend.

If you, or your little ones would like to join in on the Dance Party, grab your dancing shoes cause you are invited. The library says the muscial event is free and open to the public. All you have to do is click on their Facebook Page HERE Friday May 29 at 7PM where the event will be streamed live.