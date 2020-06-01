Derek Chauvin’s 1st court appearance postponed one week

(Courtesy: Hennepin County Jail) Derek Chauvin

(Courtesy Ben Crump Law) George Floyd is pictured in an undated photo released by the office of Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump.George Floyd is pictured in an undated photo released by the office of Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump.



MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (WSB-TV) – The first court appearance for the former Minnesota officer charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd has been postponed until June 8.

Chauvin, the officer seen in a video kneeling on Floyd’s neck, originally had a hearing set for 1 p.m. Monday.

Court records cite no specific reason for the delay.

Chauvin was moved to the Hennepin County Jail from the Ramsey County Jail Sunday.

Protests and demonstrations have led to violence in at least 30 cities across the United States in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Floyd, 46, died after he was detained for questioning regarding a possible forgery in progress. Video of his death caught by bystanders showed a Minneapolis police officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, holding his knee to Floyd’s neck for more than five minutes as Floyd pleaded for air, sparking outrage.

As of Monday, at least 40 cities across 16 states have imposed curfews.