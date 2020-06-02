Author Sucheta Rawal speaks on importance of kids reading this summer!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis spoke with a children’s book author about the importance of kids continuing to read this summer!

Sucheta Rawal, author of the “Beato Goes To” series, talked about how kids can still learn through reading her books and others, as the pandemic cancelled many classes.

So pick up a book with your kids and read along with them at home!

For more information on the “Beato Goes To” series, visit Rawal’s website by clicking here.