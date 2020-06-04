Another person arrested for rioting, looting during weekend protests

RCSD had asked for help identifying suspect
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Another person accused of looting and rioting during weekend protests in Columbia has been arrested.

Joshua Barnard

Joshua Barnard, 24, was arrested on charges of breaking into a motor vehicle, looting, larceny, aggravated breach of peace and instigating a riot during the protest on Saturday. He also faces charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute a schedule I substance.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott had asked for the public’s help identifying a man wearing a blue floral shirt during Thursday’s news conference.

Sheriff Lott thanked the public’s assistance in helping identify Barnard. Investigators continue to identify other agitators.

RCSD said there will be more arrests.

