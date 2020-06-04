Deputies search for missing 13 year old

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) needs help locating a 13 year old missing since Wednesday.

Authorities say Christopher Albarran was last seen leaving his Richland County home on a blue bike with a brown blanket draped around him around 6:15pm.

Deputies say he was reportedly last seen in the area of North Ridge Road in Columbia. Shortly after, around 6:22pm he sent a text message and according to authorities has since gone silent. Depuites say searches of that area have been unsuccessful.

Officials Christopher say the teen has a medical condition that if not found soon could endanger his life.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.