CPD chief added to national police reform committee

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook will be part of the effort to reform the nation’s law enforcement system.

A spokesperson for the department says Chief Holbrook will be a part of the National Police Reform and Racial Justice Working Group.

The goal is to find solutions to end police violence and patterns of racial discrimination among law enforcement agencies.

Others participating include the chiefs of the Baltimore and Phoenix Police Departments.

The group was organized by the US Conference of Mayors of which Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is a member.