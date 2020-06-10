Suspects accused of pulling gun on pizza worker over forgotten soda

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them locate a man and a woman they say came into the Pizza Hit in the 6 thousand block of Two notch road and held an employee at gunpoint.

According to authorities, the incident happened Friday May 29, around 9:30pm when officials say the duo were involved in an argument with the store manager after they say their delivery driver forgot to bring their 2 liter soda along with their pizza.