Two Clemson football players, one basketball player test positive for coronavirus

CLEMSON, S.C. — Three Clemson student-athletes — two football players and a men’s basketball player — have tested positive for the coronavirus, the school reported Friday.

Clemson conducted 128 tests on football and basketball players. Tests for 12 women’s basketball players all came back negative, as did additional tests of 41 staff members who work directly with the athletes.

The test results were announced publicly after players on those teams resumed voluntary in-person workouts this week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Clemson’s policy, those players testing positive and their possible contacts will be isolated. The school will contact the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to trace the athletes’ known contacts.

Clemson’s fall-sport athletes are scheduled to return to campus in mid-June.