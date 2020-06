Former Gamecock QB signs with New York Mets

Ex-Gamecock quarterback and outfielder Brandon McIlwain signed a deal with the New York Mets, he announced on social media Monday.

The deal is an undrafted free agent contract with the organization.

Iā€™m excited to be starting my pro baseball career with the New York Mets! #LGM #Blessed šŸ™šŸ¾ pic.twitter.com/5kxYAfaGP1 — Brandon McIlwain (@Mc11wain) June 15, 2020

McIlwain transferred from Carolina to Cal back in 2017, playing both football and baseball for the Golden Bears programs.

The former two-sport athlete shared time as a freshman with quarterbacks Perry Orth and Jake Bentley, starting games early in the year and throwing for 600 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He had 127 yards and two TD’s on the ground for USC in 2016.

At Cal, he was a consistent participant in football in 2017 and 2018, but did not play in 2019.