Former Gamecock QB signs with New York Mets

Ex-Gamecock quarterback and outfielder Brandon McIlwain signed a deal with the New York Mets, he announced on social media Monday.

The deal is an undrafted free agent contract with the organization.

I’m excited to be starting my pro baseball career with the New York Mets! #LGM #Blessed 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/5kxYAfaGP1 — Brandon McIlwain (@Mc11wain) June 15, 2020

McIlwain transferred from Carolina to Cal back in 2017, playing both football and baseball for the Golden Bears programs.

The former two-sport athlete shared time as a freshman with quarterbacks Perry Orth and Jake Bentley, starting games early in the year and throwing for 600 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He had 127 yards and two TD’s on the ground for USC in 2016.

At Cal, he was a consistent participant in football in 2017 and 2018, but did not play in 2019.