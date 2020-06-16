Arrests announced in assault at May 30th protest

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Tuesday Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and Deputy Columbia Police Chief Melron Kelly announced the arrest of two people for an assault during last month’s protests that turned violent.

Investigators say Trechaun Belton and a juvenile whose name was not released assaulted who police referred to as an innocent man.

Sheriff Leon Lott says deputies would not have been able to identify the suspects without help from the community.

Investigators are trying to identify a third suspect in the assault.

If you recognize the man pictured below call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.