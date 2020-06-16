Comet holds ‘Grand Reopening’ with new safety measures

Columbia' public transportation system is adjusting safety requirements to protect riders and employees

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Comet is open again and this time with some new safeguards in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 while protecting those who ride the bus and employees.

Tuesday afternoon officials with the city’s bus system held a ‘Grand Reopening’ ceremony at its hub which is located on Sumter Street in downtown Columbia.

Among the improvements, the public transportation service says they’ve installed new security fence, added additional trash cans, and have also updated digital bulletin boards.

Officials say they have also taken steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by now requiring that all riders wear face coverings to protect themselves and others.

We’re excited to announce that major upgrades have been made to COMET Central — including new paint + landscaping, installation of a security fence, vending machines, more janitorial staff and more. For a full list of updates, visit https://t.co/hOVhlNR8MO. 📸: Michael Dantzler pic.twitter.com/bTvReekwNz — The COMET (@CatchTheCOMET) June 16, 2020