One person dies after collision on US-176 at River Road in Richland

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died after a fatal collision on Monday.

Troopers say it happened on U.S. Highway 176 at River Road around 3:30 a.m.

According to investigators, one driver crossed the center line of the road and hit another vehicle head-on.

Authorities say the driver that crossed the center line died on scene, while the other driver was taken to a local hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Highway Patrol and the Richland County Coroner’s Office are investigating.