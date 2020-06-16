RCSD arrest suspect barricaded in Eastover home for more than 6 hours

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies spent more than 6 hours trying to negotiate the surrender of 21-year-old Tyreek Douglas who authorities say barricaded himself inside a home in Eastover.

Authorities were conducting a traffic stop in connection with a car stolen off of two Notch Road when the suspect took off, leading deputies on a chase that ended on Sandhill Estates Road. According to RCSD, Douglas jumped from the car and ran to the home of a female acquaintance.

Upon entering the home, officials say Douglas fired a shot at the home owner, the father of the woman who also lived there. The father and son inside the home managed to escape unharmed, while authorities say Douglas held the female victim in the home with him during the 8 hour standoff.

Officials who had the entire home surrounded after hours of communicating with Douglas were able to drive him out of the home using tear gas. The female hostage was able to make it out of the home safely. Residents in the community who were evacuated have not been able to reenter their homes as authorities continue to wait for the gas to clear the air.

Douglas, who as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday was being checked out by EMS, will eventually be taken to and booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.