City of Columbia Parks and Rec hours of operation

City parks to reopen with safety guidelines

Columbia, SC ( WOLO) —- The official start of summer is just days away, and many of you are itching to get outside to take in a little fresh air and sun. Or simply just to get out of the house.

To help, the City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced plans to re-open their parks and amenities throughout the summer.

They’ve listed new hours of operation as well as new safety measures. This way you can enjoy the great outdoors as you keep safety restictions in mind.

Beginning Monday, June 22, 2020, the city will start Phase 4 which will include the opening of recreation facilities, gyms, wellness, and the Clyburn Golf Center.

These indoor spaces need to adhere to group size, capacity requirements, and proper social distancing.

Below is a list of required guidelines all citizens are expected to adhere to:

Maintain Social Distancing of 6 feet. at all times

Citizen visitation to park facilities will be limited based on our ability to maintain social distancing requirements

Follow the Governor’s Executive Order regarding gatherings, “Congregation or gatherings of people in groups of three or more is prohibited”

Park staff reserves the right to disband gatherings and/or solicit support from local law enforcement as needed

Keep in mind, because of the ongoing pandemic city officials say anyone who decides to take part in these activities does so at their own risk.