Man who held RCSD at bay more than 6 hour standoff arrested

Richland County,SC ( WOLO)—- We are getting the first look at 21 Tyreek Douglas the man Richland County Deputies say barricaded himself inside a home for more than 6 hours Tuesday night.

According to authorites, around 1:20 pm Tuesday June 16, officials say they attempted to make a traffic a traffic stop after receiving a report of a stolen car along Two Notch Road. Officials say Douglas refused to stop and led police on a chase.

Once arriving to the home of a female acquaintance, officials say Douglas forced his way into the home shooting toward the homeowner, the female’s father, also living in the home. Her father, and brother managed to escape that home during the gun fire.

The female however remained in the home with Douglas held hostage for hours as authoritied attempted to coax him out of the home.

At around 9:20pm Tuesday, deputies who had the home surrounded, managed to force Douglas out of the home using tear gas. Officials say female was able to get out of the home unharmed.

Douglas was taken into custody, and sftrr being checked out by EMS is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detenter Center.

Charges have not yet been released by RCSD and are pending.

Check back with ABC Columbia for updates as this story is developing.