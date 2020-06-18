RCSD: 16 year old girl missing for two days has been found

RCSD says the teen has been located 'safe and unharmed'
Rochelle Dean,
Image: RCSD

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is thanking members of the public who kept their eye peeled as they searched for 16 year old Beta Mangano.

Authorities say Mangano disappeared from her Heyward Brockington Road home Tuesday around 8:30am. According to RCSD, the rush to find her since they say the teen had a medical condition that could have endangered her life.

While officials initially reported that could have been headed in the direction of Mrytle Beach or the Lancaster area, around 8pm Thursday night RCSD announced that they had located the teenager ‘safe and unharmed’.

Categories: Local News, Richland

