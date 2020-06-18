REPORT: Former Gamecock Deebo Samuel breaks foot in workout

Former Gamecock and current 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel broke his foot during a workout, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Samuel was working out with teammates in Nashville Tuesday when the injury happened.

The report says Samuel suffered a Jones fracture and is expected to be out 12-16 weeks, meaning the former Gamecock would miss the Niners season-opener against the Cardinals.

Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards, rushed the ball for 159 yards and had six touchdowns during his rookie campaign in 2019.