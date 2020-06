Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say a suspect is in custody in connection with a recent shooting at Hooters on Two Notch Rd.

Investigators say on May 26th Willis pulled up in the parking lot and fired multiple shots at the victim before driving off.

Deputies say the victim was found lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The victim remains in the hospital.

Willis is charged with attempted murder.