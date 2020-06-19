CHA names Ivory Mathews as official Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Ivory Mathews has been named the official the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) after serving as the Interim Director since May 2019. Mathews was brought in after the previous Executive Director, Gilbert walker retired June 30, 2019.

That was one month after the Columbia Fire Department concluded carbon monoxide poisoning at the then Allen Benedict Court Apartment left two men, Calvin Witherspoon and Derrick Roper dead and gas leaks forced 411 residents out of their homes. Gilbert held that position for 20 years before his retirement.

The Columbia Housing Authority Board Chair says it’s a new day for the Housing Authority with Mathews at the helm. The Board of Commissioner’s voted unanimously Friday for Mathews to officially take over the position she’s already been working in for nearly the past year. Board Chairman Ernest Cromartie, III saying her leadership and work thus far has made a huge impact as the agency moved forward saying,

“We were pleased to select a strong resident-focused leader committed to serving the Columbia Housing community and community at large–all while improving efficiencies and producing measurable outcomes, adding “Ivory has

excellent leadership qualities and her ability to work with the board to also execute our collective

vision makes her a great fit. “

Before making Columbia her home, Mathews spent five years as the Executive Director for the Greenville Housing Authority. Prior to that, she work for housing authorities in Toledo, Ohio, and Aiken, South Carolina.