UofSC BOT votes unanimously to ask legislature for building name change
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina board of trustees wants to rename one of the buildings on its campus.
During a teleconference Friday afternoon, according to a university spokesperson, the board voted unanimously to to request that the legislature allow us to rename Sims Residence Hall. J. Marion Sims is a controversial figure because of the fact that he is known to have conducted medical experiments on enslaved African American women.