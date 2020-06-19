UofSC BOT votes unanimously to ask legislature for building name change

Rob Dew,

Tkc Qzgi 400x400

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina board of trustees wants to rename one of the buildings on its campus.
During a teleconference Friday afternoon, according to a university spokesperson, the board voted unanimously to to request that the legislature allow us to rename Sims Residence Hall. J. Marion Sims is a controversial figure because of the fact that he is known to have conducted medical experiments on enslaved African American women.

Categories: Local News, News, Richland, State

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts