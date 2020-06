Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Co. deputies say a man is in custody after they say they found one of his relatives lying in their Gaston home covered in waste.

Investigators say Oliver Willard, 39, is charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult.

According to deputies the victim was unable to walk or care for herself.

Deputies say the woman suffered a bed sore and various illnesses due to Willard’s neglect.