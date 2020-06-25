AAA predicts travel will be lowest in more than decade due to pandemic
The travel agency says that less people are traveling during the coronavirus pandemic
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — AAA forecasts that the way Americans will take 700 million trips simply by looking gauging economic factors in addition to the reopening of many states around the country. AAA says the number of people deciding to take a trip regardless of how they get there, is down nearly 15% when compared to those who traveled between July and September in 2019.
The agency says the number of people traveling is the biggest decrease they have seen for summer travel since 2009. Tiffany Wright, a spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group says,
“Though cautiously and more spontaneous, AAA booking trends show that Americans are in fact still making travel plans for this summer,…When they do start to get out and explore, travelers will hit the roads to take on 683 million road trips.”
According to the travel agency a majority of people who choose to travel will do so by car. In fact, 97% of people appear to prefer this mode of transportation. Air travel is just behind with about 74%, while AAA says that travel by train and bus trips may account for about 86 % of travel.
According to AAA, Myrtle Beach is the number one travel destination for drivers. Here is a copy of the list of the top five driving destinations:
- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Denver, Colorado
- Dallas, Texas
- Asheville, North Carolina
- Williamsburg, Virginia
AAA says prepandemic trips were projected to increase from last year to about 857 million trips during the summer season, but in contrast, AAA says the ongoing pandemic has changed that. The travel agency saying the pandemic has lead 150 million person trips to be parked.
Travel experts with AAA say they are seeing some positive shift in travel including the slight increase of hotel and rental car rentals monitored since April. Experts say bookings for air travel has not increased as quickly
