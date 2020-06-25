AAA predicts travel will be lowest in more than decade due to pandemic

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — AAA forecasts that the way Americans will take 700 million trips simply by looking gauging economic factors in addition to the reopening of many states around the country. AAA says the number of people deciding to take a trip regardless of how they get there, is down nearly 15% when compared to those who traveled between July and September in 2019.

The agency says the number of people traveling is the biggest decrease they have seen for summer travel since 2009. Tiffany Wright, a spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group says,

“Though cautiously and more spontaneous, AAA booking trends show that Americans are in fact still making travel plans for this summer,…When they do start to get out and explore, travelers will hit the roads to take on 683 million road trips.”