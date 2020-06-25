RCSD looks to identify suspects in attempted burglary of liquor store

Richland Co., SC (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify six men that are wanted in connection with an attempted burglary of an area liquor store.

Deputies say, May 31, just before midnight (11:55 p.m)., six men were seen on video trying to break into the J Green’s Beverages (10233 Farrow Road).

Authorities say it’s still unclear if this attempted break-in is associated with those involved in a string of burglaries that took place same night.

According to officials, the suspected burglars smashed the front door of the business with a brick but were not able to get in. Officials say they were also captured on camera trying to kick in the door.

When neither of their attempts to get in worked, officials say they went to the back of the store and tried to kick that in before taking off in their cars.

Anyone who can identify any of the men in this video are urged to submit a tip by going to CrimeSC.com