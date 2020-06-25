Soda City Market to reopen with restrictions

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–A popular event in downtown Columbia on Saturday mornings is set to return this weekend.

On its Facebook page, organizers announced the Soda City Market will re-open on Main St. this Saturday.

Thursday the market posted a lengthy list of suggestions and changes they say will keep shoppers and vendors safe.

SODA CITY RE-OPENING GUIDELINES FOR VENDORS

VENDOR DUTIES

(Participation depends on compliance to these guidelines. Non-compliance will result in summary dismissal.)

All vendors must sign up for the City Pledge and display laminated sign supplied by City: https://bit.ly/36R8H7Z . We will distribute these when you arrive and collect them at the end. All vendors in a tent booth must wear masks and gloves, changing them frequently as necessary. If you are in a truck or trailer, proceed as you like. Unwrapped samples are prohibited for now. Wrapped samples ok. Signups will be 1) announced with a send time at least one day before sending and 2) first come first served. Cancellation policy temporary amendments: You may cancel for any reason by noon the Friday before market and receive a credit usable anytime. Separate all jobs behind booths, if possible. For example, one person on money, one person on sanitation, one person on food prep, etc. No bare hand to hand contact, hugs, etc. Vendors are encouraged to set up pre-orders and pre-pay with their customers for pick up, and use no-contact POS devices if possible. Vendors are to discourage customers from touching/handling their wares. Please display and provide the necessary info about the products to discourage this behavior. Vendors who normally allow customers to hand-pick their item (produce, flowers, etc.) must pre-package or assemble safely on customers’ behalf. Please do not bring any tables/chairs for patron use. All prep/condiments/cream/sugar/salt done by vendor instead of customer. Vendors are not to set up pop-up water bottle stations in order to discourage crowding. Vendors who have longer lines (Livingston ten dollar produce box, or popular food/coffee vendors, etc.) will set up facing the sidewalk so customers have space to form a properly-distanced queue. This will be indicated on the map. Vendors must take necessary measures to regularly clean their stations and POS between customers, bring disinfectant and wipes. Vendors are not to use the 10’ allotted space between themselves and other vendors. This space is meant for social distancing. Electricity vendors are limited to 1 (ONE) outlet. If this hinders your ability to vend, please contact us at hello@sodacitysc.com

VENDOR BEHAVIOR & TIPS

It is your personal responsibility to refrain from vending at the market if you are ill, have been exposed to someone tested positive for COVID-19, or are immunocompromised. Food trucks and trailers are encouraged to scale down to a 10’x10’ tent sized booth, if possible, in order to accommodate as many other vendors as possible. If this is not possible, please contact us at hello@sodacitysc.com. Either way, go ahead and sign up so we know what you’d like to do and we can try and make it happen. All food vendors are encouraged to create pre-packaged, grab-and-go menu items to reduce onsite preparation time that encourages lines and waiting. Vendors are welcome to sell masks and hand sanitizer, handmade or otherwise. Vendors are encouraged to set tape/chalk markers for line control. Refrain from bringing your pets, unless they are service animals. Vendors are encouraged to check the temperature of their staff and evaluate health checks before every market. Electricity vendors are highly encouraged to bring a 200+ ft extension cord in the event you must plug into a power box from a distance.

THINGS TO KNOW

We do not have the ability to guarantee Evergreen vendors their usual spot back during Stages 1 and 2, though we’ll always try. We will not be able to accept location requests at this time. All spots located near power boxes will be given priority to Electricity vendors.

RESOURCES