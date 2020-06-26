A’ja Wilson talks WNBA season, concerns over COVID spike in Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As former Gamecock great A’ja Wilson prepares to enter her third year in the WNBA, her offseason preparation has been drastically different than in years one and two.

The league will be playing all of its games in a centralized location — IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. — and keep all players and personnel on-site for three months without leaving.

Florida has seen sharp spike in positive COVID-19 cases in the last week, causing a level of concern for the WNBA and NBA players preparing to play there.

Cam Gaskins caught up with Wilson today to talk about her level of concern for the upcoming season, as well as what she views the WNBA’s role is in speaking out against issues of social injustice once the league starts its season.